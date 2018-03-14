Ripon Man Hurt After Van Overturns

Jamestown, CA — A central valley man was taken by ambulance to Adventist Health Sonora after his van rolled over on Highway 108 near Tulloch Dam Road.
The crash occurred just after 3pm on Tuesday. The CHP reports that 58-year-old Ignacio Moreno was approaching a slower vehicle and attempted to move into the left passing lane, but he lost control and went off the highway. The van went into the center median and up an embankment, eventually overturning onto its right side. The CHP reports that Moreno was driving at an unsafe speed for the wet roadway conditions. He suffered “moderate injuries.”