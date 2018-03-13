Update: Major Injuries In Second Crash On HWY 108

CHP partol car Enlarge

Update at 4:15 p.m.: Tow crews are working to remove wreckage and debris after a van rolled over several times on westbound Highway 108 near Tulloch Dam Road around 3 p.m.. The CHP reports major injuries in the crash. This is near the same area where a fatal accident took place this morning. The CHP warns motorists to slow down inthese wet conditions and also turn on their headlights when it is raining, stating that it is the law. More details on both crashes can be found below.

Original post at 3:30 p.m.: Tuolumne County, CA — Emergency crews are on the scene of another solo-vehicle wreck on Highway 108 near Tulloch Dam Road — this one is in the westbound lanes.

The CHP is reporting that a van rolled over three to four times before coming to rest and there are major injuries. This is the same area where a fatal crash happened around eleven this morning, but in the eastbound lanes, as reported here.

We will pass along more details as soon as they come into the newsroom.

