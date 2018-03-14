Quantcast
CHP Identifies Woman Killed In Highway 108 Crash

CHP Sonora
03/14/2018 8:41 am PST
BJ Hansen, MML News Director

Jamestown, CA — The California Highway Patrol has identified a woman who was tragically killed after her Kia Sportage overturned and collided with a tree in the center median of Highway 108.

The crash happened Tuesday at 11am near Tulloch Dam Road. The CHP reports the victim was 80-year-old Marian Shinko of Walnut Creek. Yesterday, the CHP had stated the victim resided in Twain Harte, but that was an old address, and Shinko had since moved to Walnut Creek. She was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash. The CHP notes that her “unsafe speed” led to the incident. She was pronounced dead at the scene by arriving paramedics.

Highway 108 near Tulloch Dam Road

Highway 108 near Tulloch Dam Road 37.839276, -120.625978 Tulloch Dam Road, Jamestown, CA, USA (Directions)
