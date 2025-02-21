Clear
McClintock To Weigh In On President Trump’s First Month, DOGE, Yosemite

By B.J. Hansen
Congressman Tom McClintock

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature a conversation with District Five Republican Congressman Tom McClintock.

The focus of the interview will be actions taken during the first month of President Donald Trump’s new term in office. He will be asked about the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) committee led by Elon Musk (including impacts on the National Parks and US Forest Service). Other topics will be the new federal budget being developed, recent changes to immigration policies, the Yosemite Reservation system, the future of FEMA, and friction between the state and federal government over the Los Angeles fires.

McClintock’s District Five covers the Mother Lode region.

