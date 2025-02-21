McClintock To Weigh In On President Trump’s First Month, DOGE, Yosemite

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature a conversation with District Five Republican Congressman Tom McClintock.

The focus of the interview will be actions taken during the first month of President Donald Trump’s new term in office. He will be asked about the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) committee led by Elon Musk (including impacts on the National Parks and US Forest Service). Other topics will be the new federal budget being developed, recent changes to immigration policies, the Yosemite Reservation system, the future of FEMA, and friction between the state and federal government over the Los Angeles fires.

McClintock’s District Five covers the Mother Lode region.

Mother Lode Views airs Saturday and Sunday morning at 9:30 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML. Mother Lode Views can also be heard Sunday morning at 10 o’clock on 93.5 KKBN and at 9 a.m. on STAR 92.7.

Written by BJ Hansen .