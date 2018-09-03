A Little Rain This Weekend, Much More Rain Next Week

Walking with umbrella in the rain Enlarge

According to the National Weather Service, there will be some light rain and mountain snow this weekend, followed by a series of wetter and colder storms next week.

A relatively warm Pacific storm will bring some light precipitation to Northern California this weekend. The bulk of the precipitation is expected Saturday afternoon into Saturday night.

Rainfall amounts up to around a quarter of an inch are expected in the Northern San Joaquin Valley, with a quarter to three quarters of an inch expected for the Mother Lode and the Sierra Nevada.

Snow levels will be around 6,000 to 7,000 feet on Saturday, rising Saturday night into Sunday.

A few inches or more of snow is possible in the Sierra Nevada.

Motorists can expect slick roads with possible mountain travel delays and chain controls.

There will be a decreasing threat of showers on Sunday.

A series of wetter and colder Pacific storms will impact the area next week.

Rainfall amounts of up to an inch or two are possible in the Central Valley, with several feet of snow expected in the mountains.

Snow levels will begin around the 5,000 to 6,500 foot elevation early in the week, lowering to 3,500 to 4,500 feet beyond midweek.

Gusty wind will accompany each storm.

Persons planning travel into the mountains next week should be prepared for periods of hazardous winter driving conditions.

Written by Mark Truppner.