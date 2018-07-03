Will Rain And Sierra Snow Return Here This Week?

Rain in Sonora Enlarge

According to the National Weather Service, rain and mountain snow could soon return to Northern California.

Several weather systems will bring periods of rain and mountain snow to Northern California tonight through the weekend. None of the these systems are strong storms, but they could cause slick roads and require chain controls on mountain roads.

Rain and mountain snow will begin over the far northern mountain sections of California later tonight and continue on Thursday. Most of the precipitation will likely fall over the Northern Sierra through Friday with amounts tapering off or ending closer to the Mother Lode region Thursday afternoon and Friday.

Most of Saturday looks dry before more moisture from the Pacific spreads inland Saturday night and Sunday morning. Most of the rain and mountain snow from this weather system will fall along and south of Interstate 80, followed by drier conditions Sunday afternoon.

Rainfall amounts are expected to range from a tenth of an inch to two inches in the Northern San Joaquin Valley.

Snowfall amounts from three to six inches are expected in the Sierra Nevada above 6,000 through 7,000 feet through the weekend.

Written by Mark Truppner.