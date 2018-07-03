Calaveras High School Student In More Hot Water

San Andreas, CA – Completing their follow-up investigation into a student arrested Tuesday at Calaveras High School for making gun threats, County Sheriff’s officials revealed additional incidents involving more threats and a weapon.

As reported here Tuesday, a 15-year-old student had been overheard during a lock down drill discussing bringing a firearm to school stating something to the effect of “I guess I better not bring a gun that day,” according to detectives. The conversation was relayed to school administrators who notified the sheriff’s department. Deputies responded and arrested the student for making threats.

Further investigation revealed the student during a previous occasion, on an unknown date, had threatened another student. Additionally in another incident, on or about September 7th of last year, the student was found with a knife after he had threatened to stab another student.

No further details regarding these incidents were given by sheriff’s officials and it is unclear whether the student will face additional charges.

