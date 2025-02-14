Entry Fees Will Be Temporarily Waived At New Melones

Hiking at New Melones View Photo

Angels Camp, CA — In recognition of Presidents Day on Monday, February 17, day-use fees will not be charged at New Melones Reservoir.

Typically, it costs $10 per vehicle. Other fees, like for overnight camping, will remain in place. The Bureau of Reclamation notes that other spots in Northern California also waiving fees include the Stony Gorge Reservoir in Elk Creek and Lake Berryessa in Napa.

National Parks, like Yosemite, will still be charging entry fees on Monday.