Caltrans Adds To This Week’s Work Roster

Sonora, CA — Although Monday’s Presidents Day holiday has shortened the work week for many, motorists should anticipate up to ten-minute delays through the balance of the week in a few work zones, including a new one now slated along Highway 108/120.
Caltrans officials now say today through Friday travelers may encounter ten-minute waits along the highway between O’Byrne’s Ferry and La Grange roads from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. while crews attend to shoulder work.
For details concerning the rest of this week’s previously scheduled and reported on work roster, click here.