Quantcast
help information
48.7 ° F
Full Weather

Caltrans Adds To This Week’s Work Roster

Caltrans
Caltrans Photo Icon Enlarge
02/20/2018 12:13 pm PST
Tori James, MML News Reporter

Sonora, CA — Although Monday’s Presidents Day holiday has shortened the work week for many, motorists should anticipate up to ten-minute delays through the balance of the week in a few work zones, including a new one now slated along Highway 108/120.

Caltrans officials now say today through Friday travelers may encounter ten-minute waits along the highway between O’Byrne’s Ferry and La Grange roads from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. while crews attend to shoulder work.

For details concerning the rest of this week’s previously scheduled and reported on work roster, click here.

  • Local News
  • US News
  • Weather
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Fire Info
© Copyright 2000-2018 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.