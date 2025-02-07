Chicken Ranch Casino Resort Launches Family Fun Technology

The Chicken Ranch Casino Resort View Photo

Jamestown, CA— Finding something to do that excites the whole family can be tricky, but the Chicken Ranch Casino Resort believes it has hit the jackpot.

The resort is having its grand opening for the Cyber Quest arcade on Saturday (2/8), letting the public get a hands-on experience of what the game room offers.

“We are thrilled to bring Cyber Quest to Chicken Ranch Casino Resort, adding an exciting new element to our growing destination,” stated Joseph Mathiesen-Powell, chairman of the Chicken Ranch Rancheria of Me-Wuk Indians. “This family-friendly arcade is the perfect place for guests of all ages to have fun, relax and create lasting memories.”

It is free to enter the Cyber Quest arcade, which has advanced games, arcade rides, and a “Prize Zone” with high-end technology, designer accessories, and toys. The casino also offers guests a Cyber Quest Club Card where they can store and use gameplay credits. Cyber Quest has thirty years of experience in the arcade business, offering daily promotions, special events, game contests, and kid-friendly award schemes.

“At Cyber Quest, our mission has always been to deliver an exceptional gaming experience that combines fun, challenge and incredible rewards,” said Troy Dunkley, CEO of Kids Quest and Cyber Quest. “We’re excited to bring our signature brand of family-friendly entertainment to Chicken Ranch Casino Resort, and we can’t wait to welcome guests to explore all the games, prizes and programs we have to offer.”

Visitors can schedule birthday parties and team-building exercises at the arcade. There is also the Quest Café with grab-and-go meal options, sweet treats, and chilled slushies for when the family needs to refuel to take on aliens or bad guys or maneuver a crane to win a cuddly prize.