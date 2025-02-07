High School Football Coaches To Commemorate Historic Seasons

Summerville Football Coach Sean Leveroos and Sonora Football Coach Kirk Clifton View Photo

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature a conversation with Sonora High Football Coach Kirk Clifton and Summerville Coach Sean Leveroos.

They will talk about the historic seasons in which the Wildcats won the Division 4A state championship and the Bears took home the 6A title. The coaches will speak about what made the past year’s teams so unique, when they started to sense something special was brewing, and reflect on the community response that followed.

Other topics will be their philosophies, what they work to instill in the young athletes, preparations for next season, and what goes on behind the scenes during the offseason.