Newsom Says Meeting With President Trump Was ‘Very Productive’

Governor Gavin Newsom speaks with US Senators Adam Schiff and Alex Padilla View Photo

Washington, DC — Governor Gavin Newsom met with President Donald Trump and other US lawmakers in Washington, DC on Wednesday related to wildfire recovery.

Newsom called the meetings “very productive” and praised President Trump for visiting the state last month and helping to lead joint efforts to support the people impacted.

Newsom said, “I look forward to more productive meetings and I look forward to the spirit that defined the meetings of this day. The spirit of collaboration and cooperation, the spirit that defines the best of the American people.”

Newsom and Trump have had a rocky relationship over recent years. Newsom requested increased federal funding for recovery efforts and “unconditional disaster aid.”

The Governor says he expressed his appreciation on Wednesday for the Trump Administration’s early collaboration and specifically thanked EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin for his agency’s swift action, including over 1,000 personnel on the ground focused on debris removal.

Newsom says additional meetings were held with US Senators Adam Schiff and Alex Padilla, New Mexico Senator Martin Heinrich, Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, Georgia Senator Rev. Raphael Warnock, and Washington Senator Patty Murray, Vice Chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, and US Congressional leaders Doug LaMalfa, Ken Calvert, Judy Chu, Brad Sherman, and George Whitesides.