Arrests Made In Attack targeting LGTBQ Community Member

Jamestown, CA– Three people, including two juveniles, have been arrested in connection with an assault that occurred Tuesday evening at the Jamestown Terrace Apartment complex, according to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office. A story covering the initial details of the assault can be found here.

Detectives from the sheriff’s office’s Investigations Division are actively pursuing leads to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident, which took place around 7:18 p.m. on Jan. 28. Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, authorities said limited details are being released at this time. The juveniles, whose identities are being withheld due to their age, were arrested on charges related to the assault. Additionally, 44-year-old Christopher Jacobs was taken into custody on Jan. 31 and booked on charges of battery with serious bodily injury, conspiracy to commit a crime, and an outstanding warrant from an outside agency.

Authorities urged the public to remain patient as the investigation continues. Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact detectives at 209-533-5815.