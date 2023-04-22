Mostly Cloudy
Motorcycle Chase In Jamestown Results In Drug Bust

By Tracey Petersen
Jamestown, CA – A Jamestown man led a Tuolumne County sheriff’s deputy on a short chase that ended in his arrest for drugs.

The deputy spotted the motorcycle recently speeding in the area of Seco Street near Preston Lane in Jamestown. When trying to pull it over, the rider took off at a high rate of speed. The deputy gave pursuit and a couple of minutes later the rider gave himself up near the Jamestown Terrace Apartments on Seco Street.

Arrested was 42-year-old Christopher Jacobs. A body search turned up about 10.5 grams gross weight of methamphetamine, a cell phone, cash, and a scale. Jacobs now faces charges of evading a peace officer and possession of a controlled substance for sale.

 

