Economic Development Contract, Building Official Introduction, On Council Agenda

Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council will hold its first meeting of February this evening.

City leaders will receive an introduction and administer the oath of office to new Building Official, Brian Odom. There will also be a quarterly update from Visit Tuolumne County on efforts to market the city to visitors.

Later in the meeting, there will be a vote on approving a contract with Przybyla Advisors to oversee the direction of economic development goals and activities in the city. It would be led by Tuolumne County’s former Director of Innovation and Business Assistance, Cole Przybyla. The one-year contract would pay up to $50,000 annually, at a rate of $125 per hour. There would be options to extend it past one year. If approved, Przybyla would the lead city’s strategic efforts to boost local business activity. We reported earlier that Przybyla left Tuolumne County government in 2022 to accept a state government position in promoting broadband internet deployment.

There will also be monthly reports delivered by several city department heads.

The open-to-the-public council meeting will get underway at 5 pm at City Hall.