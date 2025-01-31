First Weekend of February Events

Demo Garden Rock Garden 2012 View Photo

Saturday is the first of February and there are a few events planned. Before the weekend starts on Friday, January 31st Infant Child Enrichment Services (ICES) is hosting a Friendship Play Date. The event will take place from 10 AM to noon at Summerville Parent Nursery School in Tuolumne. The free event is for children up to the age of five with activities including friendship necklaces, sensory play, heart drip paint, and kindness potions.

The UCCE Tuolumne County Master Gardeners will be holding the first Open Garden Day of the year at the Demonstration Garden on Saturday from 10AM to 1PM. Open Garden Days are held on the first Saturday of the month, from February through November, rain or shine. This month they will discuss Fruit Tree Pruning and Grape Pruning.

The Lake Tulloch Lions Club is hosting its annual Crab Feed fundraiser on Saturday. Dinner will feature the fresh-cracked Dungeness crab and there will be special entertainment at Black Creek Park Hall off Copper Cove Drive. The doors open at 5 and the dinner is at 6. Ticket details visit the event listing here.

Saturday the Columbia College Men’s Basketball team has an away game against Fresno. Wednesday February 5 they will host Merced and there is another home game next Saturday against Reedley College. Both home games begin at 6PM. Details about the season are in our events calendar here.

Plan now to attend the 37th annual Frank Salel Superbowl Breakfast on Sunday, February 9th at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora. The Rotary Clubs of Tuolumne County will open the doors from 7:30 to 11:30 for a breakfast with a custom ordered omelet, croissant, fruit cup, orange juice and coffee. There will be lots of raffle prizes and the event is a fundraiser for scholarships.

Through January 31st, Tuolumne County residents have the opportunity to recycle their live, non-flocked Christmas trees for free. Christmas trees must be free from tinsel, decorations and nails. The trees may be dropped off at Cal Sierra’s Earth Resource Facility on Camage Avenue in Sonora and the Big Oak Flat / Groveland Transfer Station on Merril Road in Groveland.

Columbia College’s Financial Aid and Mother Lode Educational Opportunity Center help you apply for financial aid. Join one of the weekly Zoom sessions each Thursday thru Feb 27th to get help with the application process, troubleshoot unique situations and answer your financial aid related questions.

The local theaters have released their 2025 Season Show Schedule. For Sierra Reparatory Theater (SRT) the first show is Legally Blond at the end of February. The Mountain Youth And Community Theatre (MyAct) is rehearsing for performances of “Anything Goes” the second and third weekends of March, tickets can be purchased soon. Murphys Creek Theatre will perform The Glass Menagerie in April.

The passes are all closed for the season.