Calaveras County Students Excel At 6th Annual Battle of the Books

Calaveras, CA– A record-breaking 126 students from schools across Calaveras County participated in the 6th Annual Battle of the Books, the largest in the event’s history. Hosted by the Calaveras County Office of Education, the competition took place at the Calaveras River Academy/Mountain Oaks gymnasium, promoting teamwork, critical thinking, and a love for literature.

The event featured 24 teams split into two divisions: 15 teams of 4th-5th graders and nine teams of 6th-8th graders. Students spent weeks preparing by reading books from the America’s Battle of the Books lists. Participating schools included Albert Michelson Elementary, Copperopolis Elementary, Hazel Fischer Elementary, Jenny Lind Elementary, Mark Twain Elementary, Mokelumne Hill Elementary, Mountain Oaks School, Avery Middle School, and Toyon Middle School.

Students competed in two rounds: the Relay Challenge, where they raced to answer book-related questions, and the Family Feud round, where teams earned points for correctly identifying book titles and authors. The “Reading Rangers” from Avery Middle School won the 6th-8th grade Relay Challenge, while “The Coders” from Albert Michelson Elementary took the 4th-5th grade title. In Family Feud, “Long Walk to High School” from Avery Middle School won the upper division, while “Golden Readers” from Mokelumne Hill Elementary secured the 4th-5th grade win.

The overall championship, awarded to the teams with the highest combined scores, went to the “Reading Rangers” from Avery Middle School in the 6th-8th grade division and the “Golden Readers” from Mokelumne Hill Elementary in the 4th-5th grade division. Sponsors included the Calaveras Community Foundation, Adventist Health Sonora, Mark Twain Medical Center, Angels-Murphys Rotary Club, Bank of Stockton, and Middletons. Volunteers, teachers, and parents played a key role in supporting the event.

