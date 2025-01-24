Get Ready For Delays When Traveling Parrotts Ferry Rd. In Columbia

Columbia, CA – Paving work will cause motorists lengthy delays as the Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) Parrotts Ferry Force Main Improvement Project switches from overnight work to daytime hours next week.

As we reported earlier, concerns over substantial daytime traffic and lengthy travel delays prompted TUD to reschedule the start date twice and ultimately change it to overnight work. TUD has hired Njirich and Sons, Inc. in Sonora to pave the roadway between Sawmill Flat and Springfield roads.

Travelers will face up to 15-minute delays due to flaggers directing one-way traffic controls on that busy stretch of roadway. TUD advises motorists to use alternative routes if possible. For any questions on the project, contact the TUD office at (209) 532-5536.