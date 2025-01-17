Special Equipment Needs Delays TUD Sewer Repairs, Again

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) updates a third change to the sewer repair schedule after concerns over significant traffic on busy Parrotts Ferry Road caused traffic delay concerns.

The Parrotts Ferry Sewer forcemain work was to begin on Sunday, January 12, 2025, between Springfield and Sawmill Flat roads. As we reported last week, however, the schedule was pushed back twice due to concerns about substantial daytime traffic and lengthy travel delays.

This time, the utility relayed that it was due to the need for specialized equipment, causing a slight delay. Work is rescheduled to continue from 8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21st, to 5 a.m. on Thursday, January 23rd. TUD added there is a possible extension until 5 a.m. on Friday if necessary.

Flaggers and signage will direct one-way traffic, causing up to 15-minute delays for travelers. TUD encourages drivers to consider alternative routes whenever possible. For further information, contact the TUD office at (209) 532-5536.