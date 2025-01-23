CA GOP $1 Billion Wildfire Prevention Proposal Denied

Mother Lode Assemblyman David Tangipa speaks about wildfire prevention View Photo

Sacramento, CA — A $2.5 billion relief package was approved by the California legislature today to help those impacted by the fires that have devastated Los Angeles.

Republicans in the Assembly called for adding an additional $ 1 billion for wildfire prevention. GOP leader James Gallagher argued, “The next fire isn’t just around the corner, it is already burning,” referencing additional fires that have been reported in Los Angeles over the past 24 hours. He added, “Wildfire prevention is a glaring omission from the relief package being passed today.”

Mother Lode Republican Assemblyman, David Tangipa, noted, “Addressing the symptom, we have to go after the disease of mismanagement and dereliction. It is our ability to do so right now.”

The proposal to add the $1 billion did not have enough support from Democrats to pass. The $2.5 billion that was approved will help support response and recovery efforts in Southern California.