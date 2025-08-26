Residents Were Evacuated Due To Fire At Foothill Village Senior Living Center

Angels Camp Fire Logo View Photo

Angels Camp, CA — A senior living facility in Angels Camp was evacuated due to a fire in one of the units this morning.

It happened at around 7:20 am at the Foothill Village Senior Living Center, located on Foothill Village Drive.

City of Angels Camp Assistant Chief Nathan Pry reports that an electrical issue sparked the fire. It damaged a small room and its contents. All of the residents were evacuated, impacting between 100-150 people. The fire sprinkler system also went off in the building.

Chief Pry estimates that the fire caused somewhere around $20,000 in damage to the building and contents. One person who was in the room was taken away by ambulance to treat minor to moderate injuries. She is the lone person displaced by the fire.

Other agencies that responded, in addition to the Angels Camp Fire Department, include Murphys Fire, CAL Fire, Altaville Melones Fire, and the Copperopolis CERT team.

The fire is fully extinguished, but cleanup efforts are ongoing at the facility.