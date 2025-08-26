Update: Power Outage Around Sonora

PG&E Power Outage Map View Photo

Update at 6 am: PG&E reports that shortly before 6 am, all but 58 customers were restored. The remaining customers are in the area of Knox Hill Drive, Norlin Street, Dodge Street, Upper and Lower Sunset Drive, and Yaney Avenue.

Original story posted at 5:50 am: Sonora, CA — There is a power outage impacting Sonora this morning.

The lights went out at 1:41 am, and there are 462 PG&E customers impacted. The company says that a tree made contact with a power line, causing customers to lose electricity. The hope is to have full restoration by 8:45 am.

It is impacting parts of Washington Street, Stockton Street, Barretta Street, Jackson Street, Mono Way, Theall Street, Snell Street, and some surrounding areas.