Flood Watch Issued For Yosemite National Park

Flooding over Tioga Road (HWY120) in Yosemite National Park (Archive Photo) View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for Mariposa County effective until 10:45 this morning. Additionally, a Flood Watch has been issued for Yosemite National Park and the eastern portion of Mariposa County until 9 PM tonight.

Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas is forecast.

At 7:22 AM, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southeast of La Grange, moving south at 10 mph.

The storm included pea size hail. Minor hail damage to vegetation is possible.

Locations impacted include Bootjack and the City of Mariposa.

At 7:37 AM, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Lake McClure.

Slow moving thunderstorms will create heavy rainfall at times with long periods of rain. –

Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the Advisory area.

Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.