Sierra Railroad Work Closes East Sanguinetti Crossing

City of Sonora Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA — Work on the railroad tracks is disrupting traffic along Sanguinetti Road in Sonora this week.

The East Sanguinetti Crossing was closed by the Sierra Railroad on Monday morning for upgrades, and the plan is to reopen it by the end of the day on Friday, according to City of Sonora officials. Signs are up and detours are directing travelers around the area.

The railway crossing is completely closed to traffic. Travel with caution in the area.