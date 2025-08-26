Supervisor Campbell To Host Upcoming Town Hall Meetings

Tuolumne County Supervisor Ryan Campbell View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County District Two Supervisor Ryan Campbell will host a couple of Town Hall events in September.

He says the meetings will focus on the state of Tuolumne County Government, road improvement plans, fire fuel reduction projects, disaster preparedness, the County Navigation Center, homeowners insurance. and general community issues. County departments like Public Works and the Office of Emergency Services will also be on hand to share information.

“Strong communities are built on open dialogue,” said Supervisor Campbell. “These town halls will be about more than just updates, they’re about making sure every resident in District Two has a voice in shaping the future of Tuolumne County.”

Anyone is welcome to attend.

The first will be held on Tuesday, September 2, at 6 pm at the Belleview Elementary School Gym, at 22736 Kewin Mill Road.

The second will be on Tuesday, September 30th, at 6 pm in the Soulsbyville Elementary School Gymnasium, at 20300 Soulsbyville Rd.