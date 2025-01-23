Last Weekend of January Events

New Twain Harte Meadows Park View Photo

There are a few events planned for the weekend of January 25th, and 26th.

First, on Friday Sonora Odd Fellows will open its doors as a community 3rd space to play card and board games. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and guests can choose from a variety of games, the event is totally free of charge as detailed here.

Friday ski or snowboard with a US Forest Service Ranger, for a free, guided tour around Dodge Ridge starting at Chair 3. The naturalist tours aim to educate guests on the local historical, cultural, and natural history of Stanislaus National Forest. Details are here.

Chief Neil Gamez and his Twain Harte Fire Department crew will offer Fire Behavior Training Saturday. Training topics include the fundamentals of fire behavior and how to stay safe, hands on experience on how to effectively and safely use a fire extinguisher to put out a fire, the wildfire risks living in Tuolumne County and what to do to lessen the risks. Details on how to sign up are here.

Saturday is the Mother Lode Holistic Fair. Event organizers tout it as “A special event for your mind, body and soul. Demonstrations, connection, resources, healing, crystals, crafts and more.” The event is at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds and admission is free.

Saturday the Columbia College Men’s Basketball team will host the West Hills team Coalinga at a home game that begins at 6PM. Details about the season are in our events calendar here.

The local theaters have released their 2025 Season Show Schedule. For Sierra Reparatory Theater (SRT) the first show is Legally Blond at the end of February. The Mountain Youth And Community Theatre (MyAct) is rehearsing for performances of “Anything Goes” show times will be announced soon. Murphys Creek Theatre will perform The Glass Menagerie in April.

The passes are all closed for the season. The restaurant of the month in our dining guide is Mike’s Pizza of Sonora. Check out movie times at local theaters, skiers and snowboarders see our local webcams here and the Snow Report in the weather section here.