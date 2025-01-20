CAL FIRE Urges Residents To Prepare for Wildfire

Sonora, CA– CAL FIRE is urging residents to take proactive steps to protect their families, homes, and communities. The agency’s “Ready, Set, Go!” campaign provides a framework for wildfire preparedness and response. CAL FIRE officials advise homeowners to prepare their properties by creating defensible space and hardening structures to better withstand fire. Clearing dead vegetation, trimming trees, and keeping grass mowed to less than four inches can significantly reduce fire hazards. Homeowners are encouraged to maintain a minimum of 100 feet of defensible space and remove flammable items from within five feet of their houses. Additionally, using non-combustible building materials and ember-resistant vents, as well as keeping roofs and gutters clear of debris, can increase a structure’s chance of survival.

Advanced planning is also key. Residents should identify multiple evacuation routes, practice using them, and stay informed by signing up for local emergency alerts to receive evacuation and repopulation orders. Important documents should be backed up digitally or stored in a fireproof safe, and a “Go Bag” should be packed with necessities, including water, non-perishable food, medications, flashlights, batteries, and extra clothing.

“By following the Ready, Set, Go! guidelines and preparing ahead of wildfire, we can all play a part in protecting ourselves, our families, communities, and the environment,” CAL FIRE Director and Fire Chief Joe Tyler said.

For more information on wildfire preparedness, visit www.ReadyForWildfire.org.