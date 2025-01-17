Free Entrance Monday At Yosemite And New Melones

Tioga Pass Gate into Yosemite National Park View Photo

Sonora, CA — In recognition of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, federal attractions will offer free admission on Monday.

It is one of five National Park Service “Fee Free Days” for 2025, meaning there will be free admission to Yosemite National Park. Special fees, like reserving a camping space, are still in place. Typically, it costs $35 per car to enter the park.

In addition, day-use fees are being waived on Monday on other federal lands, such as New Melones Reservoir. Usually, the day-use fee is $10 per vehicle. Other fees, related to camping and boat launching, are still in place.