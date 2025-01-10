Local Fire Officials Warn Of Proper Maintenance After Flue Blaze

Chimney-flue fire in Rancho-Calaveras-Valley Springs area of Calaveras County -- CCFD photo View Photos

Valley Springs, CA — A chimney/flue fire in the Rancho Calaveras – Valley Springs area of Calaveras County last night has local fire officials reminding the public of proper maintenance.

On Thursday (1/9) evening, Calaveras Consolidated Fire (CCF) crews responded to the area of Baldwin Street, south of Highway 26 for a report of a chimney fire. When firefighters arrived on the scene, luckily the homeowner had already put out the flames, which did not spread to other areas of the house, including the attic.

The picture in the image box shows what firefighters discovered: thick black soot blocking the home’s chimney, revealing one of the key ignitors of flue fires, creosote. It is a by-product of the incomplete combustion of wood that builds up on the sides of a chimney. It starts as a liquid and later condenses into a solid.

“As it builds up, it not only blocks the flue but can ignite into a fire,” advised CCF officials.

Each year, homeowners experience chimney fires due to improper maintenance of their chimneys and flues, which can easily be prevented. CCF encourages those with a chimney/flue to take these precautions:

CLEAN YOUR CHIMNEY:

You should have your chimney/flue professionally cleaned and inspected at least once a year. A professional chimney sweeper will do more than brush out your chimney/flue. They will also inspect it for cracks, liner damage, improper installation, etc.

USE DRY WOOD:

If your wood is not fully cured or wet, it will not burn as hot as dry wood and will produce more smoke. Burning wet wood can also lead to creosote building up faster in your chimney/flue.

When deciding what wood to burn in your fireplace, oak is probably the top choice. This is because oak burns the longest and produces the most heat of all the different types of hardwoods.

Lack of air supply also causes chimney/flue fires. If your fireplace cannot draw in enough air, creosote forms. Make sure your damper is open when burning.

SAFETY PRECAUTIONS: