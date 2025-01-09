Clear
Second Power Outage In Arnold In Two Days

By Tracey Petersen
Second PGE power outage in Arnold area of Calaveras County in two days

Arnold, CA — PG&E reports 150 customers without electricity this morning after 144 customers lost power yesterday for three hours.

Those impacted are north of Highway 4 along Pine, Fairway, and Fifth Green drives. Their lights went out just before 8 a.m. This is an unplanned outage, and a crew is working to restore power.

This is the third power outage in three days in Calaveras County. On Tuesday (1/7), we reported that 374 customers in the Dorrington and Camp Connell areas were without electricity for around 16 hours. Then on Wednesday (1/8), another outage was reported in Arnold, impacting 144 customers for three hours. No cause was released for either of these outages.

PG&E has not yet determined a cause for this morning’s outage and gives a repair time of 4 p.m.

