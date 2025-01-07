Power Outage In Calaveras County

PG&E power outage in the Dorrington and Camp Connell areas of Calaveras County View Photo

Calaveras County, CA – PG&E reports that a power outage is impacting more than 370 customers in the Dorrington and Camp Connell areas of Calaveras County.

Their electricity went out just after midnight, affecting 374 customers along Sierra Parkway, Chumash Circle, Shoshone Drive, and Ottawa Drive south of Highway 4. The utility notes this was an unplanned outage, as crews discovered damaged equipment on a power pole. A crew is currently making repairs at the scene.

“We apologize for the delay in getting your power back on,” stated PG&E. “Unforeseen issues can cause unexpected delays for our crews.”

The company added that an update would be provided as soon as more was known. PG&E gives an estimated restoration time of 3 p.m.