Update: Power Outage In Calaveras County

PGE power outage in the Arnold area of Calaveras County View Photo

Update at 1:10 p.m.: Originally, the power outage in the Arnold area of Calaveras County, impacting 144 PG&E customers north of Highway 4, had no estimated repair time. The utility updates, “We apologize for the delay in getting your power back on. Unforeseen issues can cause unexpected delays for our crew.” PG&E just posted an estimated restoration time of 2:15 p.m. Further details on the outage can be viewed below.

Original post at 11:35 a.m.: Arnold, CA – A morning power outage in the Arnold area of Calaveras County has left nearly 150 PG&E customers in the dark.

The lights went out just after 11 a.m. for 144 customers in the Manuel Mill area along Mill Creek Circle, Bull Wacker Run, and stretching to While Pines Road. PG&E calls it an “unplanned outage” and notes that a team is “evaluating the electrical system to identify damaged sections and make necessary repairs in order to safely turn the power back on.”

A crew is working to restore power, but they have not yet determined the cause. The estimated restoration time is to be determined.