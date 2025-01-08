TUD Postpones Parrotts Ferry Road Sewer Work

Columbia, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District has postponed the Parrotts Ferry Sewer forcemain improvement work scheduled for this week.

The work was originally set to begin Monday; last week it was pushed to this Tuesday, and now, citing “significant day traffic in the area,” the utility is rescheduling the construction. Flaggers were to direct one-way traffic on Parrotts Ferry Road between Springfield Road and Sawmill Flat Road. In an earlier report, we highlighted the work would run from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on this busy thoroughfare, causing up to 15-minute delays.

TUD is reworking the schedule to cut down on timely delays by switching from day to overnight work to minimize disruption to the public. However, the work has not yet been rescheduled, and utility spokesperson Emily Long advises that an update will be provided once a new schedule is set.