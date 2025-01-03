Utility Work To Slow Traffic On Section Of Busy Columbia Thoroughfare

Traffic control flagger sign View Photo

Sonora, CA – Motorists can expect lengthy delays at the beginning of next week due to utility work along a busy Columbia thoroughfare.

Local Njirich and Son’s, Inc. have been hired by Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) to complete improvements to the Parrotts Ferry Sewer forcemain on Parrotts Ferry Road, between Springfield Road and Sawmill Flat Road. The work will run all next week, beginning on Monday, January 6, 2025, and will continue until Friday, January 10, 2025, between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily.

Travelers could face up to 15-minute delays as flaggers direct one-lane traffic. TUD advises motorists to consider alternative routes, like using Highway 49 to access Springfield Road and avoid the construction. Drivers are asked to slow down and use caution in the cone zone. For more information regarding the work, contact the TUD office at (209) 532-5536.

