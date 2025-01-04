Mostly Clear
42.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Day
Sponsored By:

New Details On HWY 108 Fiery New Year’s Eve Crash

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
CHP Vehicles

CHP Vehicles

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA – The CHP reports DUI as the cause of the New Year’s Eve Highway 108 collision, where one person was flown from the scene and traffic was stalled for almost two hours.

As we reported on Tuesday, 12/31/2024, at around 5:20 p.m., a two-vehicle crash behind the Walmart Store closed the highway from the Mono Way ramps to the South Washington Street and Lime Kiln Road intersection for more than an hour and a half. The CHP reports that 22-year-old Gustavo Ramirez of Jamestown was driving his 2012 Chrysler 300 sedan eastbound on Highway 108, east of Old Wards Ferry Road, at a high rate of speed. In front of him was 39-year-old Joseph Opie from Sonora, driving a 1993 Ford F-700. CHP spokesperson Officer Joshua McKernan detailed that Ramirez allowed the sedan to crash into the rear of the pickup, igniting a fire under the car.

Ramirez suffered serious injuries and was flown to Memorial Hospital in Modesto. One of the passengers of the truck sustained minor to moderate injuries.

Ramirez was arrested for felony driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage. McKernan added, “He [Ramirez] was released to the care of Memorial Medical due to the extent of his injuries.”

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 