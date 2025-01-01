Update: Crash Shuts Down Section Of HWY 108 In Sonora

Update at 6:30 p.m.: Traffic is moving, but slowly along Highway 108 after a two-vehicle crash shut down a section of the roadway in Sonora. Officers are now directing one-lane traffic through the section from the Mono Way ramps to the South Washington Street and Lime Kiln Road intersection. One person was flown from the scene to a Valley hospital, but their condition is unknown at this time. Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible, as there is a lot of activity in the area.

Original post at 5:48 p.m.: Sonora, CA — First responders are on the scene of a two-vehicle collision that has shut down a section of Highway 108 in Sonora.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m., off the westbound lanes behind the Walmart store in Sonora. One of the vehicles, a sedan, rolled over and landed about 40 feet from the highway, then caught fire. All occupants made it out of the vehicle. An ambulance is on the scene. The CHP has closed the highway from the Mono Way ramps to the South Washington Street and Lime Kiln Road intersection. Officers are redirecting traffic and asking motorists to avoid the area if possible. We will have an update as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.