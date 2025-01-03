Sonora Man Led CHP On HWY108 Chase

Sonora Unit of CHP patrol View Photo

Twain Harte, CA – A Sonora man led CHP officers on a high-speed chase in the Twain Harte area of Tuolumne County that ended on Highway 108 with him being handcuffed.

Last week on Thursday, December 27, 2024, just before 8 p.m., a vehicle went flying past an officer on Twain Harte Drive, near Juaquin Gully Road. It matched the description of an earlier report regarding a silver Pontiac driving recklessly. The officer attempted to pull over the sedan, but the driver, later identified as 36-year-old Douglas Carr Jr., stepped on the gas, according to CHP spokesperson Officer Joshua McKernan, who added, “Carr was speeding and driving recklessly by crossing double yellow lines and running a stop sign.”

Suddenly, after getting onto Highway 108, west of Twain Harte Drive, Carr pulled over onto the shoulder. He was arrested without incident and booked into the Tuolumne County Jail for felony evading a peace officer and disregarding safety.