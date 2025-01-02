State Money Coming For Calaveras Safety Program

Calaveras Public Health Department View Photo

San Andreas, CA — The Calaveras County Public Health Department has received a $143,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.

It will go specifically to an Injury Prevention Program to promote safe practices for drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists. It will also fund efforts to prevent drunk driving.

Michael Magana, Calaveras Health and Human Services Assistant Director, says, “This grant allows us to develop innovative solutions to public health safety challenges that specifically impact Calaveras County. By focusing on education, awareness, and promoting safe practices, we aim to reduce mother vehicle crashes and prevent injuries. Ultimately, we’re working toward building more walkable and bike-friendly neighborhoods where everyone can travel safely and confidently.”

The grant program will run through September of 2025.

Additional details about what will be funded are below:

• Community car seat observational studies at school pick-up and drop-off lines.

• Host “Bicycle Rodeo” events that encourage safe biking and

pedestrian practices.

• Bicycle training courses that educate youth on safe riding behaviors.

• Helmet fitting inspections and distribution of helmets to children in

need.

• Community and school education presentations.

• Community bike rides that encourage and teach riders safe riding

skills.

• Partnerships with First 5 Calaveras to host local car seat check and

education events with childcare.

• Host NHSTA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) Certified

Car Seat Technician Specialist training for the Amador, Calaveras, and

Tuolumne region.