Alleged Burglar Busted In Twain Harte

Bret Lee Snider Enlarge

Twain Harte, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office believes a burglar was “caught in the act” in Twain Harte.

On Saturday evening a homeowner in the 18000 block of Mother Lode Drive in Twain Harte returned to his residence and found 49-year-old Bret Lee Snider of Escalon on his property. Snider claimed he was waiting for a ride from a friend and then took off on foot. Sensing something was not right, the homeowner snapped a photo of Snider. The sheriff’s office believes Snider was in the process of carrying out a burglary at the home, as upon further investigation, two other homes on the same side of the street had items from the residences stacked on the side of the homes.

Deputies located Snider the next morning in Twain Harte, and he was placed under arrest for burglary. He also had outstanding warrants for grand theft, bringing drugs into the jail and driving on a suspended license.

