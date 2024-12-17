Details Being Finalized For Championship Football Parade

Sonora and Summerville Championship Football View Photo

Sonora, CA — School and city leaders are putting together plans to celebrate the state championships for the Sonora Wildcats and Summerville Bears football teams.

City of Sonora officials have requested to hold the parade downtown this Friday evening, but they are awaiting potential approval from Caltrans. Because of the short notice, it may have to be pushed to a later date. Sonora High Superintendent Ed Pelfrey notes that January 3 is another tentative date being looked at, but nothing is finalized. Summerville Superintendent Michael Merrill also confirms that plans are in the works for a joint parade, with information to be released later. We will pass along more details when they become available.

Summerville defeated Monte Vista High School out of San Diego County on Saturday, 38-21 for the 6A Championship and Sonora High defeated St. Pius out of Downey, 52-34.