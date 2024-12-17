Calaveras County debuts Online Mortality Dashboard

Calaveras, CA– Calaveras County Public Health has launched an online Mortality Dashboard to provide residents with key data on the leading causes of preventable death in the area, including cancer, heart disease, injuries, and chronic lower respiratory disease.

“Rural counties like ours face unique health challenges and disparities compared to urban areas,” said Dr. Rene Ramirez, Calaveras County health officer. “By sharing this data, we hope to raise awareness of the major health issues affecting our community and guide prevention and intervention efforts.”

The dashboard reveals higher-than-average rates of premature death from motor vehicle accidents, drug overdoses, and cancer in Calaveras County compared to state and regional averages. However, rates of stroke and female breast cancer are lower than the state average. Residents can view the dashboard and learn more about the initiative by visiting the full press release here