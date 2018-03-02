Adventist Health Gearing Up For Health Walk

Sonora, CA — February is American Health Month, and Adventist Health Sonora is preparing for a popular annual event.
As part of its efforts to promote a healthy lifestyle, the hospital is inviting the community to join staff and cardiac patients for a one-mile walk on Friday, February 16, at noon. It will begin at the hospital’s ambulance entrance and the first 150 participants will receive a free t-shirt. The event will take place rain or shine. Anyone seeking more information about the walk can call 536-5028.