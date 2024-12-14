Jamestown Man Arrested For Elder Abuse

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Vehicle View Photo

Jamestown, CA – An argument started out as verbal and then erupted into a physical altercation in Jamestown, resulting in the arrest of one of the men.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 19000 block of Martha Lane near North Drive for an argument between two men over a family member. After talking to the men, deputies left the home. However, minutes later, they were called back to the residence for a physical fight. This time the 73-year-old victim told deputies that

67-year-old William Tullar had grabbed him by the throat while pushing him against the wall. Tullar was booked on the felony charge of causing injury to an elder or dependent adult.