Big Championship Send-Offs For Both Sonora And Summerville Football Teams

Sonora, CA — Community members cheered on Sonora and Summerville’s high school football teams as they headed to their Sac-Joaquin CIF division championship games this morning.

In downtown Sonora, as the pictures in the image box show, people lined North Washington Street to wave and give the thumbs up to the Wildcat players in the passing buses. In Tuolumne, students and community members gave the team a musical send-off, with the school band and cheerleaders, all cheering the players on as they loaded up the buses to head to the 6A Championship in Fullerton. Their game is tomorrow (Saturday, Dec. 14) at 3 p.m. The team will take on Monte Vista High School out of San Diego County. The game will air live on 93.5 KKBN.

Sonora High is heading to Long Beach for the Division 4A Championship and will face St. Pius—St. Matthias Academy of Downey, also at 3 p.m. Saturday. Hear that game live on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.

As reported here earlier this week, to help cover the travel costs, the Sonora Area Foundation Board of Directors voted to approve $5,000 grants to each team. The Wilson Family Fund also gave a $250 grant to the Wildcats.