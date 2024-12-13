NorCal Sees Biggest Pump Prices Drop In State, National Price Decline Stalls

Gas prices decline in Tuolumne County View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA – AAA reports that gas prices in Northern California, including the Mother Lode, dropped more quickly than the rest of the country.

According to AAA, California gas prices are 4 cents cheaper this week and are now $4.34 per gallon. Gasoline prices have dropped 16 cents in the last month, with the most expensive gas in Mono County at $5.65 and the cheapest at $3.91 in Shasta County.

AAA found that Northern California, including the Mother Lode, is faring better than the rest of the state. Currently, the lowest pump price in Tuolumne and Calaveras County is for cash only, with the 76 Station in downtown Sonora at $3.88 and the Marathon Station in San Andreas at $3.87. Sonora’s Gold Country Gas is the cheapest credit card purchase at $3.93.

The national average for a gallon of gasoline is lower at $3.02 but it dropped less than a penny since last week. It is five cents less than a month ago and 11 cents less than a year ago. Gasoline demand rose slightly from 8.73 million barrels daily last week to 8.81, while total domestic gasoline stocks rose from 214.6 million barrels to 219.7.

Regarding electric vehicles (EVs), the national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station remains at 34 cents. New data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) found that combined sales of hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and EVs reached a record 21.2% in the third quarter of 2024.