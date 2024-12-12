One Person Flown From UTV Crash In Calaveras County

One person flown from a Valley Springs property after a UTV accident -- Calaveras Consolidated Fire View Photos

Jenny Lind, CA – The CHP has released details related to a UTV crash yesterday in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County that resulted in one man being flown from the scene.

The accident happened Tuesday night around 6 p.m. at a property located at 8815 Stenson View Drive near Sparrowk Road and east of Highway 26. CHP spokesperson Jeremy Cooper tells Clarke Broadcasting that 29-year-old Dylan Gromowski of Valley Springs was driving a 2018 Polaris Razor westbound on private property through an open field at around 10 miles per hour. He made a “sharp left-hand turning movement,” overturning the UTV onto its right side. Cooper added that as a result, the right front passenger, 29-year-old Jesse Dille of Manteca, who was not wearing his seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle. He complained of pain and injuries and was flown via helicopter to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto for treatment of his injuries. Cooper also noted that alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected to be a factor in this collision.