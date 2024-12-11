Sonora Area Foundation Gives Grants To Help Football Teams

Sonora and Summerville - archive photo by Jennifer Rapoza photography View Photo

Sonora, CA — To help cover any extra travel costs from this weekend’s state football games in Southern California, the Sonora Area Foundation Board of Directors voted to approve grants for both Summerville and Sonora High schools.

SAF CEO Darrell Slocum reports that both schools are being awarded $5,000. In addition, he says a $250 grant was given to Sonora High from the Wilson Family Fund.

Sonora High advanced to the Division 4A Championship and will face St. Pius X -St—Matthias Academy of Downey at 3 pm on Saturday in Long Beach. Hear the game live on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.

Summerville High is playing for the 6A Championship in Fullerton, at 3 pm on Saturday, against Monte Vista High School out of San Diego County. The game will air live on 93.5 KKBN.

The audio from both games will also be streamed on myMotherLode.com.