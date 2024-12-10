Aronos Research Club Unveils Little Free Library In Downtown Sonora

Sonora, CA– The Aronos Research Club has unveiled a new Little Free Library at its clubhouse, located at 37 Elkin Street in downtown Sonora. Crafted from a historic church pew by Roy Stoltenberg, the library invites readers to take or leave books as part of the national Little Free Library network. The pew, one of six remaining from the clubhouse’s original days as the First Baptist Church of Sonora, was repurposed after being deemed structurally unsound. Built-in 1902, the building has been home to the Aronos Research Club since 1936.

Members of the club’s Page Turners Book Club dedicated the library, each contributing a personally meaningful book. The library features plaques honoring Stoltenberg’s craftsmanship and detailing its history.

The Aronos Research Club, founded in 1915, focuses on education and community betterment. It offers programs like a monthly speaker series, grants for teachers, scholarships for students, monthly dances, and Coffee With A Cop events. For more information about the Page Turners Book Club or other programs, contact Shelly Stewart at aronosresearchclub@yahoo.com.