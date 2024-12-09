Nevada Earthquake Felt In Mother Lode

Earthquake near Yerington, NV View Photo

Yerington, NV – An estimated 5.7 magnitude earthquake occurred near Yerington, Nevada, east of Carson City, at 3:08 pm.

It was felt by many in the Mother Lode. The US Geological Service reports that there was “light shaking,” in parts of the Sierra Foothills, around Sacramento, and throughout the Central Valley. There have also been some aftershocks ranging from 3-3.2 magnitude.

It is not immediately clear if there was any damage near the epicenter.