Summerville Bears Win Over Sacred Heart Prep Championship Game Recap

Summerville Bears Football Defeats Sacred Heart Prep

Written by Mike Woicicki

Atherton, CA — On a beautiful Saturday afternoon in Atherton the Summerville Bears squared off against the Sacred Heart Prep Gators, this being a regional CIF final game to crown the Northern California Champion in Division 6-A. It was a hard-fought battle from play one. The Bears received the kickoff but were unable to move the ball and punted to the Gators. The Gators looked like champs as they drove the ball down the field and scored the first touchdown of the afternoon on a 13-yard run. This appeared to awaken the Bears, as their defense tightened and their offense started rolling. They scored the next three touchdowns and went into halftime up 21 to 7. The second half was full of action with the Bears scoring three TDs and a field goal while the Gators also scored three TDs of their own. With all the back and forth the Bears held on and walked away with a 45 to 28 victory and the Northern California Division 6-A trophy.

As in the previous four games, many of the highlights of the game were defensive hard hits, tackles for loss, and fine pass coverage by a number of Bears. They kept the Gators contained for the most part and gave the Bears very good field position. The result of this was five touchdown runs by Bryce Leveroos of 1, 2, 6, 3, and 3 yards. Leveroos was also 9 for 9 passing which included a 13-yard TD pass to Luke Larson. Orlando Lopez threw a fine 44-yard halfback pass to Mathew Hike, setting up one of the touchdowns. Once again, Bryson Benites was perfect on extra points and put up 3 points with a 24-yard field goal.

The Player of the Game was Luke Larson who caught four passes for 59 yards and one touchdown on offense while he also led the defense through the entire game. The Hot Hit of the Game was made by Bryce Leveroos when he hit a kick returner so hard he flew backwards out of bounds.

With this win the Bears advance to the 6-A State Championship game which will be played in Fullerton next Saturday at 3 pm against the Monte Vista Monarchs out of San Diego.